Red Spruce Capital LLC Takes Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI)

Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HASI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,699,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,782,000 after purchasing an additional 869,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,626,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,544,000 after purchasing an additional 111,967 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,290,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,554,000 after purchasing an additional 100,730 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,752,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,393,000 after purchasing an additional 230,063 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,289,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,577,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,415,716.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $29,989.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 642,484 shares in the company, valued at $18,670,585.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,057 shares of company stock valued at $59,504. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $33.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 29.13 and a quick ratio of 29.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average of $29.05. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $33.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.61%.

HASI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

