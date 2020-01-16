Red Violet Inc (NASDAQ:RDVT) Short Interest Up 17.9% in December

Red Violet Inc (NASDAQ:RDVT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 803,400 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the December 15th total of 681,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.2 days. Approximately 16.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Red Violet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Violet by 17.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Red Violet by 222.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 45,614 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Violet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,601,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Red Violet by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RDVT stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.27. 83,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,750. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Red Violet has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $21.42.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.26 million during the quarter. Red Violet had a negative return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 31.83%.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management.

