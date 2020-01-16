Redrow (LON:RDW) PT Raised to GBX 891

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 704 ($9.26) to GBX 891 ($11.72) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.71% from the stock’s current price.

RDW has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 665 ($8.75) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.79) target price (up previously from GBX 815 ($10.72)) on shares of Redrow in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 840 ($11.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 711 ($9.35) to GBX 707 ($9.30) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 772 ($10.16).

Shares of LON RDW opened at GBX 770 ($10.13) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 724.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 624.01. Redrow has a 1-year low of GBX 528 ($6.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 772 ($10.16). The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 8.37.

In other Redrow news, insider Graham Cope sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 664 ($8.73), for a total value of £996,000 ($1,310,181.53). Also, insider John F. Tutte bought 28,249 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of £24,859.12 ($32,700.76).

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

