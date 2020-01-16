RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Shares Down 4.1%

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:RGRX) was down 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.18, approximately 18,227 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 36,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15.

About RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RGRX)

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic peptide, Thymosin beta 4 (Tß4), for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. The company is developing RGN-259, a preservative-free topical eye drop for regeneration of corneal tissues damaged by injury, disease, or other pathology; RGN-352, an injectable formulation to treat cardiovascular diseases, central and peripheral nervous system diseases, and other medical indications; and RGN-137, a topical gel for dermal wounds and reduction of scar tissue.

