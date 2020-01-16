Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Regenxbio from $85.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Regenxbio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Regenxbio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $47.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average of $40.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.84. Regenxbio has a 12 month low of $30.38 and a 12 month high of $63.21. The company has a current ratio of 11.49, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 million. Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 99.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.74%. Regenxbio’s revenue was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regenxbio will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $313,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,976.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Regenxbio by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Regenxbio by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Regenxbio during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Regenxbio by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Regenxbio during the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

