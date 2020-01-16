Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,685 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.14. 223,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,260. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $66.42 and a twelve month high of $79.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.42.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.7965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 44.08%.

BMO has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.25.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

