Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 139.6% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 146.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 162,829 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.57. The stock had a trading volume of 936,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $121.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.03.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.512 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.81%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price objective on Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.27.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total transaction of $350,443.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,159.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $511,960.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,695.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,797 shares of company stock worth $974,403 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

