Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $11.34 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 141,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $11,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Little House Capital LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 31,355.7% during the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 110,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,710,000 after acquiring an additional 109,745 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,013,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,281,000 after buying an additional 251,927 shares during the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 111,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,696,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 132.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 13,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% in the third quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on C. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.87.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $81.05. 8,024,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,701,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.71.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.