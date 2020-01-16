Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,049 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 29.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.90. 1,795,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12 month low of $77.59 and a 12 month high of $133.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.54. The company has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.57. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $523,362.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,948. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $193,402.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,096 shares in the company, valued at $837,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,416 shares of company stock worth $4,245,127.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

