Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2,667.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,338,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,739,000 after buying an additional 14,784,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,539,000 after buying an additional 3,027,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,164,000 after buying an additional 2,221,137 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,345,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,092,000 after buying an additional 1,373,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,557,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,754,000 after buying an additional 699,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,186,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,343,036. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $42.49 and a 1-year high of $56.72. The stock has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.91%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

