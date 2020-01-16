Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,997 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,131 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises 1.4% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Palo Alto Networks worth $12,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 292.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 620,651 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $126,464,000 after buying an additional 462,447 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,460,690 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $297,630,000 after purchasing an additional 332,680 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,683,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,096,000 after purchasing an additional 230,170 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 386.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 281,585 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $57,376,000 after purchasing an additional 223,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 536,985 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $109,453,000 after purchasing an additional 205,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $243.25. 553,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,046. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.11 and a beta of 0.94. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $192.17 and a fifty-two week high of $260.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.34 million. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PANW. Barclays lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $264.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $297.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.45.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $221.54 per share, with a total value of $5,538,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 479,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,212,700.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $349,870.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,067,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,060 shares of company stock valued at $9,015,802 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

