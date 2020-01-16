Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 698 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,857,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Visa from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.92.

NYSE:V traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $201.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,698,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,993,467. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.30 and a twelve month high of $200.15. The stock has a market cap of $386.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

