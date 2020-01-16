Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,641 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions makes up 1.5% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $13,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 9.0% during the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 11,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,194,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,275. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $66.29 and a 52 week high of $125.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,253 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $202,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $452,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,320 shares in the company, valued at $6,370,288.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,694 shares of company stock worth $26,941,663. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.87.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

