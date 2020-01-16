Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remark Holdings Inc. primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. Additionally, the company owns and operates digital media properties which deliver relevant, dynamic content. It operates principally in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. Remark Holdings Inc., formerly known as Remark Media Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Remark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 110,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,398. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78. Remark has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $3.23.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 million. Equities analysts forecast that Remark will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARK. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Remark during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Remark during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Remark during the third quarter worth about $644,000. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

