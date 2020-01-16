Renewi (LON:RWI) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Renewi (LON:RWI) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.79) price target on shares of Renewi in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of RWI opened at GBX 36.60 ($0.48) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $292.85 million and a PE ratio of -6.42. Renewi has a fifty-two week low of GBX 18.98 ($0.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 38.45 ($0.51).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were given a dividend of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. Renewi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.18%.

In other Renewi news, insider Toby Woolrych sold 61,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38), for a total transaction of £17,845.15 ($23,474.28). Also, insider Luc Sterckx purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of £27,000 ($35,516.97).

Renewi Company Profile

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Portugal, Canada, Hungary, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Hazardous Waste, Monostreams, and Municipal segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts, as well as waste recycling activities.

