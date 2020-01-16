Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ: NXST) in the last few weeks:

1/15/2020 – Nexstar Media Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nexstar Broadcasting Group currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and New York. Nexstar’s television station group includes affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX and UPN. “

1/10/2020 – Nexstar Media Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/6/2020 – Nexstar Media Group was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $149.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2020 – Nexstar Media Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/3/2020 – Nexstar Media Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/21/2019 – Nexstar Media Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/20/2019 – Nexstar Media Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NXST stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.98. The company had a trading volume of 754,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,891. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.29. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 52-week low of $79.79 and a 52-week high of $131.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Get Nexstar Media Group Inc alerts:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($2.36). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $663.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 2,363 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $248,115.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,045,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at $461,245.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,663 shares of company stock worth $5,031,382 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,992,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,802,000 after buying an additional 186,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,127,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,862,000 after buying an additional 166,961 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,025,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 56.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 369,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,355,000 after buying an additional 133,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 81.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 295,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,842,000 after buying an additional 132,513 shares in the last quarter.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.