Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Receives News Sentiment Score of 2.86

Media stories about Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) have been trending positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Restaurant Group earned a news sentiment score of 2.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

LON RTN traded down GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 147.40 ($1.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.47 million and a PE ratio of -7.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 153.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 144.23. Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of GBX 110.10 ($1.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 167.70 ($2.21).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RTN. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.30) price target on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Restaurant Group to a “sector performer” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 158.33 ($2.08).

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

