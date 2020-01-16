resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) Shares Down 3.8%

resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.51, 35,588 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,313,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TORC. Svb Leerink lowered shares of resTORbio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush downgraded resTORbio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim lowered resTORbio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut resTORbio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut resTORbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $54.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.57.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts anticipate that resTORbio, Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 336,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $424,066.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,932,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,255,321.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,415,016 shares of company stock valued at $8,847,230 in the last ninety days. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of resTORbio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,052,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in resTORbio by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after acquiring an additional 583,233 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in resTORbio by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 752,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 37,877 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in resTORbio by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 682,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 139,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in resTORbio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,453,000. 52.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

