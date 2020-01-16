Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Co

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Rev Group from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Rev Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Rev Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Rev Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

Shares of REVG opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $658.72 million, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.49. Rev Group has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $14.99.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.23 million. Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rev Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Rev Group by 5,156.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 582,641 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Rev Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,932,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,083,000 after acquiring an additional 307,054 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Rev Group by 24.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 590,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 116,502 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Rev Group by 160.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 86,506 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rev Group by 64.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 67,052 shares during the period.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

