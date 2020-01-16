Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RVNC. HC Wainwright set a $23.00 target price on Revance Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Revance Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Revance Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Shares of RVNC stock traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $22.36. The company had a trading volume of 811,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,969. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $980.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average of $14.18. Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $23.43.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 7,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 17,383 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

