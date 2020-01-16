Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Receives “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Revolution Bars Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.32) target price on shares of Revolution Bars Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of LON RBG traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 87.90 ($1.16). The stock had a trading volume of 37,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,128. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 70.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 66.49. The company has a market cap of $43.98 million and a P/E ratio of -8.45. Revolution Bars Group has a 52 week low of GBX 60 ($0.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 101 ($1.33). The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70.

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. The company operates 76 bars, including 59 bars under the Revolution and 17 under the Revolución de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

