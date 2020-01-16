Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revolve Group, Inc. is an e-commerce fashion company. It markets and sells men’s and women’s designer apparels, shoes and accessories. The company offers jackets, pants, shorts, skirts, sweaters, tops, shoes and jewelry products. Revolve Group, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

RVLV has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of RVLV traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.61. The company had a trading volume of 19,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,932. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.61. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $48.36.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.13 million. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 25,823 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $464,814.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,814. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,597,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,164,000 after purchasing an additional 747,629 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,368,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,982,000 after purchasing an additional 570,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,068,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

