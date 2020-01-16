Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) Short Interest Up 11.5% in December

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the December 15th total of 103,900 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on REXN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Rexahn Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $2.24. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,015. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $19.80.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. Equities research analysts forecast that Rexahn Pharmaceuticals will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oncology therapeutics. Its drug candidates include the following: RX-31171 for pancreatic, bladder, colon, and lung cancer; and RX-5902 for metastatic triple negative breast cancer.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.