Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) Short Interest Down 10.9% in December

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the December 15th total of 86,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, Director Harold T. Hanley III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $139,300.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at $1,877,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at $464,000. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at $420,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at $156,000. 23.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.89. 9,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,101. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.27. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $16.02.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, including multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

