RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RFFC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RFFC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0212 per share on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of RFFC stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.55. 9,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,242. RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $30.76 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average of $33.74.

