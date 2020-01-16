ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) traded up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.56 and last traded at $27.55, 1,560 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 7,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.41.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.87.

