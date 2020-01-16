Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Short Interest Update

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 556,800 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the December 15th total of 617,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $465,166,000 after purchasing an additional 28,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rogers by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,963,507 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $338,863,000 after acquiring an additional 29,301 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rogers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,386,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Rogers by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,716,000 after acquiring an additional 75,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rogers by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 242,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,193,000 after acquiring an additional 31,357 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 target price on Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rogers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.25.

Shares of NYSE ROG traded down $5.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.25. The company had a trading volume of 99,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,399. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.88. Rogers has a 1-year low of $108.97 and a 1-year high of $206.43.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.15. Rogers had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rogers will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

