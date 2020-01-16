Rosslyn Data Technologies (LON:RDT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rosslyn Data Technologies (LON:RDT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.43) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Rosslyn Data Technologies stock opened at GBX 5.68 ($0.07) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47. Rosslyn Data Technologies has a 1 year low of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 8.25 ($0.11). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6.70.

In other Rosslyn Data Technologies news, insider Hugh Cox purchased 76,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £3,846.15 ($5,059.39).

Rosslyn Data Technologies plc engages in the development and provision of data analytics software, data capture, data mining, and workflow management in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers RAPid, a cloud data automation platform that automates the collection, aggregation, and organization of data and documents.

