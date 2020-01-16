Roubaix Capital LLC Grows Position in BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 73.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,584 shares during the quarter. BioLife Solutions makes up approximately 2.2% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 9.0% in the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 17.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 32.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BioLife Solutions news, VP James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $43,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,192.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $162,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,327.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,166 in the last ninety days. 27.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLFS. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of BLFS stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.90. The company had a trading volume of 96,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,063. The company has a market capitalization of $328.15 million, a P/E ratio of 113.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 6.49. BioLife Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $22.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.33.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 46.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

