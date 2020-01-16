Roubaix Capital LLC Invests $3.46 Million in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR)

Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 73,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,000. Vicor makes up 3.3% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VICR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 602.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 32,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vicor by 178.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vicor by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor in the second quarter valued at $3,325,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vicor by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Alex Gusinov sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $26,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 3,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $150,700.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,993.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,548 shares of company stock worth $1,109,347 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

VICR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. Northland Securities set a $39.00 price target on shares of Vicor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Vicor in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

VICR traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.36. 262,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 67.13 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day moving average is $35.56. Vicor Corp has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $53.85.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. Vicor had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 10.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vicor Corp will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

