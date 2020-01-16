Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) Trading 8% Higher

Roxgold Inc (TSE:ROXG) traded up 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.94, 224,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average session volume of 502,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

Several research firms recently commented on ROXG. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Roxgold from C$1.65 to C$1.40 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Roxgold in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.33.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its principal asset is the Yaramoko gold project that covers an area of approximately 230 square kilometers located in the Houndé greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

