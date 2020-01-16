Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) Receives GBX 2,807.69 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,820.83 ($37.11).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RDSB shares. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of RDSB stock traded up GBX 17 ($0.22) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 2,288.50 ($30.10). 5,482,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,080,000. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,226.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,340.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.35 billion and a PE ratio of 9.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.57%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

