Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RWE AG is among Europe’s five largest utilities. RWE is active in the generation and transmission as well as the sale and trading of electricity and gas. RWE is also active in the water business in Continental Europe. This integrated business model gives them a good position from which to take advantage of the rising demand for energy. RWE is the biggest power producer in Germany and No. 2 in the UK. RWE continues to expand its position in Central and South-Eastern Europe. Their comprehensive power plant portfolio and investment programme for the modernization and construction of new generation capacity are the basis for growing earnings in the future. RWE’s gas and oil production business is displaying above-average growth. In light of ever-higher global demand, RWE will steadily increase the share of gas it produces in-house. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RWEOY. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

RWEOY opened at $32.92 on Thursday. Rwe Ag Sp has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $32.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day moving average of $29.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of -86.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rwe Ag Sp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

