Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. HSBC raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryanair from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Shares of RYAAY stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.26. 550,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,454. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.53. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $55.75 and a 12-month high of $96.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.51. Ryanair had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryanair will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth $375,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 240.3% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 974,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,416,000 after buying an additional 688,487 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after buying an additional 55,736 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,490,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,620,000 after buying an additional 180,812 shares during the period. 44.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

