Ryo Currency Trading 6.6% Higher This Week (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0211 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $362,069.00 and approximately $722.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,699.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.51 or 0.01880270 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.67 or 0.03745153 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.58 or 0.00662211 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.86 or 0.00757390 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00095523 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009956 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026131 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00575817 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2018. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 17,245,352 coins and its circulating supply is 17,128,040 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency

Ryo Currency can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

