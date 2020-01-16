Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Shares Down 4%

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) shares dropped 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.32, approximately 131,622 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 198,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32.

Sabina Gold & Silver Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGSVF)

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily holds 100% interest in the Back River gold project, which covers an area of approximately 55,000 hectares located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project covering an area of approximately 13,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

