SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safran S.A. is a France-based high-technology company which produces aircraft and rocket engines and propulsion systems. It divides its work into three segments: Aerospace, Aircraft and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion division provides engines, turbines and parts for aircraft, and rocket boosters for civil, military and spatial markets. The Aircraft Equipment division produces landing gear, wheels and carbon brakes, aircraft engine nacelles and airborne power electronics. The Defense division includes the subsidiary, Sagem, and makes systems and equipment for inertial navigation and other defense applications to be used on military transport and combat aircraft, helicopters, warships, armored vehicles and artillery systems. It operates through ISEI, Aerospace Power Distribution Management Solutions and the Integrated Cockpit Solutions business of Eaton Corporation. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB raised shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of SAFRY traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.68. The stock had a trading volume of 47,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,739. SAFRAN/ADR has a 52-week low of $30.66 and a 52-week high of $41.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day moving average is $38.29. The firm has a market cap of $67.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

