Sage Capital Advisors llc Grows Stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Baidu were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,111,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,744,000 after acquiring an additional 89,489 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,632,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $661,062,000 after buying an additional 228,312 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 9.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,078,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $419,062,000 after acquiring an additional 367,011 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Baidu by 44.5% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,216,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $259,933,000 after purchasing an additional 681,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $238,427,000 after purchasing an additional 373,165 shares in the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIDU stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,846,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,784,674. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Baidu Inc has a one year low of $93.39 and a one year high of $186.22. The firm has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.77.

Several analysts have commented on BIDU shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Baidu from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $133.00 price target on shares of Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.75.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

