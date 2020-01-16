Sage Capital Advisors llc Grows Stock Holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 16.4% in the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Timber Hill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 33,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Prospect Capital by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 7.0% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 42,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSEC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.55. 11,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,402. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average of $6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $6.97. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.74.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $161.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

PSEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $5.00.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

