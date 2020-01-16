Sage Capital Advisors llc Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,082 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,680 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor accounts for 2.1% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 583,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 202,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 442,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 22,193 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 53.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,441.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,700 shares in the company, valued at $778,596. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $543,200. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F stock remained flat at $$9.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,308,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,856,188. The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $33.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.88 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

