SaluS Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11,474.00 (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 16th. SaluS has a total market capitalization of $4.75 million and $11,474.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SaluS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.69 or 0.00053932 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, Upbit and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, SaluS has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SaluS alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00050422 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00074469 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,695.38 or 0.99972611 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000361 BTC.

SaluS Profile

SaluS (CRYPTO:SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info . SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, Upbit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SaluS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SaluS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SaluS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.