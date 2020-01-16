SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Trading 4.6% Higher

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV)’s share price rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17, approximately 12,500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 227,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of -1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15.

Get SANUWAVE Health alerts:

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SANUWAVE Health, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SANUWAVE Health news, President Shri P. Parikh acquired 1,000,000 shares of SANUWAVE Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.16 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SANUWAVE Health Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNWV)

SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications worldwide. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for SANUWAVE Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SANUWAVE Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.