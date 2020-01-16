Savills (LON:SVS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Savills (LON:SVS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Savills in a research note on Monday.

Get Savills alerts:

Savills stock opened at GBX 1,184 ($15.57) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,097.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 949.70. Savills has a twelve month low of GBX 713.50 ($9.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,189 ($15.64).

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure property; and offers corporate finance advice, investment management, and a range of property related financial services.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Savills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.