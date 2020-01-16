Schneider Electric (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Trading Up 0%

Schneider Electric SE (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) was up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $102.51 and last traded at $102.51, approximately 3 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.50.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Schneider Electric stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider Electric SE (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

