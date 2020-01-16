Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 341,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $11,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 64,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.97. 22,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,520,449. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average of $32.30. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $33.91.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.734 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

