Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Stock Holdings Increased by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 1.9% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $856,000. SWS Partners boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 67,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $3,956,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 45.5% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period.

SCHH stock opened at $46.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.14. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $40.16 and a one year high of $48.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.5566 dividend. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Schwab U.S. REIT ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

