Sciencast Management LP Buys New Shares in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,651,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance by 912.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 372,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after acquiring an additional 418,108 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Eaton Vance by 382.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 282,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after acquiring an additional 223,852 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Eaton Vance by 16.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,432,000 after acquiring an additional 178,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Eaton Vance by 18.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 963,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,552,000 after acquiring an additional 151,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EV shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Eaton Vance in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton Vance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Eaton Vance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

In other news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 11,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $550,928.06. Also, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 51,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $2,301,483.30. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,741 shares of company stock valued at $7,335,760.

NYSE EV opened at $47.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.52. Eaton Vance Corp has a 12-month low of $36.84 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $433.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.42 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

