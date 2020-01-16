Sciencast Management LP Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 80.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,136 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSG. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 14,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 234,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 15,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $179,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,447.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 target price on Republic Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. CIBC initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $92.91 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $74.19 and a one year high of $92.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.49.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.43%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

