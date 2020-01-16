Sciencast Management LP Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Sciencast Management LP increased its position in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 489.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,894 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares during the quarter. D. R. Horton accounts for about 0.7% of Sciencast Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in D. R. Horton by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in D. R. Horton by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in D. R. Horton by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 32,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in D. R. Horton by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 43,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in D. R. Horton by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DHI opened at $54.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 7.25. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.97. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52-week low of $34.96 and a 52-week high of $56.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.69.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 9.20%. D. R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research downgraded D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BTIG Research increased their price target on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded D. R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. D. R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $1,242,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,249 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,457.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $26,019.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,764. 6.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

