Sciencast Management LP Has $2.96 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 161.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,417 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 14,467 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises 0.8% of Sciencast Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,759.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,961,641 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $859,345,000 after buying an additional 6,587,148 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 19.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,609,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Express by 16.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,253,506 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $648,492,000 after purchasing an additional 731,450 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of American Express by 814.6% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 606,278 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $71,711,000 after purchasing an additional 539,986 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of American Express by 2,364.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 365,562 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $45,126,000 after purchasing an additional 350,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $129.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $105.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.62. American Express has a 52 week low of $96.37 and a 52 week high of $130.09.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.47%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,715,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $284,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,801.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,820 shares of company stock worth $3,033,961. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $126.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.29.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

